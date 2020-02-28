You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU softball: Sooners win home opener, 8-3, over Northwestern

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lyons

Then-freshman shortstop Grace Lyons cheers after getting an out in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 4, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma (12-3) beat Northwestern (6-10),8-3, in its home opener on Friday afternoon. 

After being tied 2-2 early, the Sooners had a massive third inning, scoring five runs to put them on top, 7-2. 

Sophomore Grace Green got the scoring going as she brought in three runs on a double to left field. Junior Lynnsie Elam hit her sixth homer run of the season with a two run homer to stretch the lead to 7-2. Sophomore Grace Lyons blasted a solo homer to put the final run on the board for the Sooners in the bottom of the fourth. Oklahoma went on to win comfortably, 8-3. 

Oklahoma will play its second game of a double header at 5:30 against Abilene Christian. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Load comments