OU softball: Sooners win home opener, 8-3, over Northwestern

Oklahoma (12-3) beat Northwestern (6-10),8-3, in its home opener on Friday afternoon.
After being tied 2-2 early, the Sooners had a massive third inning, scoring five runs to put them on top, 7-2.
Sophomore Grace Green got the scoring going as she brought in three runs on a double to left field. Junior Lynnsie Elam hit her sixth homer run of the season with a two run homer to stretch the lead to 7-2. Sophomore Grace Lyons blasted a solo homer to put the final run on the board for the Sooners in the bottom of the fourth. Oklahoma went on to win comfortably, 8-3.
𝗕𝘆𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 👋Elam with her team-leading 6⃣th HR of the season! 📺 https://t.co/AHZGTKvHZ4 pic.twitter.com/cnS6cDcFUG— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 28, 2020
Oklahoma will play its second game of a double header at 5:30 against Abilene Christian.
