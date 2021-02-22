You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners trounce Tarleton State, 13-0, in Houston, earn 6th run-rule victory of the season

Macy Mcadoo

Then-freshman pitcher Macy Mcadoo during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (7-0) defeated Tarleton State (0-5), 13-0, in Houston on Monday afternoon.

The Sooners earned their sixth run-rule victory against the Texans without senior utility Nicole Mendes, senior infielder Taylon Snow, senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal, who all missed Sunday’s games against Houston due to COVID-19 protocols.

Sophomore pitcher Macy McAdoo got her first start of the season, pitching in two-thirds of the first inning before redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile took over. Saile pitched for two-and-one-third innings and recorded four strikeouts with no hits.

Sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains would pitch the top of the fourth inning, earning three strikeouts and allowing one hit. Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez pitched the fifth and final inning to finish the game for the Sooners.

The offense for OU was on full display as the Sooners recorded 11 hits and two home runs, including a grand slam from senior utility Jocelyn Alo in the bottom of the fourth. Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen also recorded a home run in the bottom of the third, while junior infielder Grace Lyons earned two hits and four RBIs on three at-bats.

The Sooners will look to stay undefeated when they travel to Tempe, Arizona, to take on New Mexico on Friday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. CT.

