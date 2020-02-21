OU softball: Sooners top Texas A&M, 2-1, on walk-off

The Sooners topped Texas A&M, 2-1, Friday afternoon in the Mary Nutter Classic that took place in Cathedral City, California.
Pitching was the biggest factor in this one, highlighted by freshman pitcher Olivia Rains who went five innings while only giving up two hits.
Senior Gisele "G" Juarez made her first appearance in seven days, going two innings but giving up a run in the top of seventh — however she still got the win moving her season record to 2-0.
An RBI double courtesy of sophomore Grace Lyons walked it off for the Sooners in the bottom of the seventh, scoring sophomore Grace Green
Despite only scoring two runs — the Sooners racked up nine total hits — seven of those coming from junior Taylon Snow, junior Jocelyn Alo and freshman Kinzie Hansen.
Oklahoma continues in the Mary Nutter Classic Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. taking on Seattle University and No. 2 Washington, respectively.
