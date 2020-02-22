You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners top Seattle University, 2-1

Alo

Sophomore right fielder Jocelyn Alo catches the ball in the first game against UCLA June 3.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma (11-1) defeated Seattle University (4-9), 2-1, in the Mary Nutter Classic Saturday afternoon in Cathedral City, California.

Senior pitcher Shannon Saile pitched six innings only giving up four hits and one run while gathering eight strikeouts. Senior Gisele "G" Juarez came in to close for the Sooners in the seventh and earned the save.

The Sooners collectively only needed five hits to win, four of which came from the steady first three in the lineup — junior Taylon Snow, junior Jocelyn Alo and freshman Kinzie Hansen.

Oklahoma continues in the Mary Nutter classic at 2:30 p.m. against No. 2 Washington

