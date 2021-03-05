You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners top Sam Houston State, 7-0, in home opener

Then-junior utility Jocelyn Alo catches a fly ball during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (13-0) defeated Sam Houston State (2-6), 7-0, in its home opener on Friday night.

Freshman pitcher Nicole May got the start in the circle for the Sooners, pitching five innings and tying her season-high of eight strikeouts while only allowing one hit. Sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains came in to relieve May in the top of the sixth inning and finished the remainder of the game, allowing no hits.

The offense for OU ran smoothly all night, recording 11 total hits. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings led the way by recording two hits in four at-bats and earning two RBIs.

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, junior infielder Grace Lyons, sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen and sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo all recorded an RBI. Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam also hit the only home run of the night in the bottom of the fourth inning.

OU’s next game in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament will be against Missouri on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CT in Norman.

