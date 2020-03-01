You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU softball: Sooners top Northwestern, 5-1, to conclude 5-game weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kinzie Hansen

Freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen hits the ball during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

Oklahoma (15-5) beat Northwestern, (8-11) 5-1, to wrap up the Courtyard Marriott Tournament on Sunday afternoon in Norman. 

The Sooners trailed much of the game before they exploded for a huge fifth inning. Oklahoma scored all five of their runs in the fifth, with sophomore Grace Green getting the scoring started. 

Green blasted a double to center field to bring home junior Jocelyn Alo. Then senior Nicole Mendes made an impact in her first series back from an offseason knee injury, as she brought in freshman Kinzie Hansen on a single to first. Green, Alycia Flores and Eliyah Flores all scored in the fifth.

Northwestern never recovered from Oklahoma’s offensive attack, as their only run came in the second inning. 

Oklahoma will be back in action on 6 p.m. on Wednesday March 4, as they host Wichita State at Marita Hynes Field. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments