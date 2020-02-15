You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners top No. 4 Arizona, 6-4, in extra innings

Lyons

Then-freshman Grace Lyons throws to third base for an out in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 3, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

No. 2 Oklahoma (6-1) defeated No. 4 Arizona Saturday evening in the Hillenbrand Invitational.

The scoring was started by sophomore Grace Lyons, who broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning with an RBI double to score freshman Kinzie Hansen. Arizona immediately answered back in the bottom-half of the frame with a solo home run to tie the game at one a piece.

In the top half of the fifth, junior Taylon Snow continued her hot weekend with an RBI single to score junior Eliyah Flores to take the lead 2-1. Later in the fifth, the Wildcats tacked on three runs of their own to force OU’s freshman pitcher Macy McAdoo out of the game — she was replaced by fellow freshman Olivia Rains. 

McAdoo finished with 4.2 innings pitched and gave up four runs.

In the top of the sixth, junior Lynnsie Elam hit a solo home run to cut the lead to one, making the score 4-3. With her home run, Elam raised her season total to four, which leads the team. 

Later in the seventh inning, freshman Raylee Pogue delivered a pinch-hit double to tie the game, and the Sooners won in the 10th inning with a double from sophomore Grace Green.

Oklahoma will conclude the weekend with a rematch against Northern Iowa at 11 a.m Saturday in Tucson, Arizona. 

 

