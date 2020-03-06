OU softball: Sooners top Mercer, 10-5, in first game of Friday doubleheader

Oklahoma (17-4) beat Mercer (9-14), 10-5, on Friday afternoon in their first game of a double header.
Freshman Macy McAdoo got the start for Oklahoma in the circle. The Sooners had a rough first inning as two hit-by-pitches resulted in as many runs for Mercer. McAdoo recovered, recording three strikeouts in a row to end the inning and get the Sooners out of trouble.
Oklahoma found themselves down 3-0 in the top of the second, but tied the game in the bottom of the third thanks to a series of RBIs and an error by Mercer.
Heading into the fifth, the Sooners were still trying to fight back from their then 5-3 defict. Junior catcher Lynnsie Elam continued her hot streak and blasted a two-run homer to tie the game, 5-5.
The Sooners never looked back and added five runs to their total in the bottom of the sixth. Senior Nicole Mendes got her first home run of the season, bringing in junior Eliyah Flores to make it 7-5, Sooners. Junior Jocelyn Alo batted in freshman Mackenzie Donihoo on a double to left, making it 8-5. Sophomore Grace Green hit a single to right field to bring in Alo and sophomore Grace Lyons to stretch the Sooners’ lead,.
Oklahoma will play their second game of the day against Utah at 5:15.
