OU softball: Sooners' Tiare Jennings, Shannon Saile collect Big 12 weekly awards

Shannon Saile

Senior pitcher Shannon Saile throws to first base during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28, 2020.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and senior pitcher Shannon Saile collected Big 12 weekly honors for their performances in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament, the conference announced Tuesday. 

Jennings claimed Big 12 Player of the Week honors after going 11-for-17 at the plate with a .647 batting average, four home runs and 10 RBIs. It is her second Big 12 Player of the Week honor this season. 

Saile took home Co-Pitcher of the Week honors after recording 12 strikeouts in two starts without allowing a run. She allowed just three total hits and gained the win in both of her starts versus Louisiana Monroe and Missouri. She has yet to allow a run this season. 

The Sooners will look to continue their undefeated season Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. CT when they take on UT Arlington at Marita Hynes Field in Norman. 

