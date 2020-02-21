OU softball: Sooners take down Nebraska, 10-2

Oklahoma (9-1) took care of business in their first game of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic and beat Nebraska (5-5) on Friday afternoon, 10-2.
The Sooners’ bats were on fire from the beginning today, as they scored six runs in the bottom of the first.
Junior Taylon Snow got the inning going, as she singled up the middle. Freshman Kinzie Hansen followed suit and singled to right field. Sophomore Grace Green walked and loaded the bases.
Junior Lynnsie Elam continued her hot streak and blasted a ball to right field, bringing Snow and Hansen home for a two-run RBI double. Green also scored on an error, putting Oklahoma on top 3-0.
Sophomore Grace Lyons got in on the fun, as she hit a single to left field to bring Elam home. Next up was Eliyah Flores, who singled to third.
Lyons and Flores each advanced on a wild pitch, and Mackenzie Donihoo brought in two more runs on a double to right field, putting Oklahoma up, 6-0 after one.
Nebraska wasn’t going down without a fight, though, as freshman Keana Pola hit a two-run homer, cutting the deficit to 6-2.
Oklahoma’s bats never cooled off, as they scored four more runs in the bottom of the second and maintained their lead through the fifth inning to secure the run rule victory, 10-2.
The Sooners will be back on the field at 3 p.m. to take on Texas A&M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.