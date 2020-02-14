OU softball: Sooners stay unbeaten with 8-3 win over Bryant

Oklahoma (5-0) beat Bryant (0-2), 8-3, on Friday afternoon in its first game of the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona.
Junior infielder Taylon Snow was back in the line up today, scoring three runs for the Sooners. Snow’s first run came courtesy of an RBI from freshman Kinzie Hansen, who now has a hit in five straight games. Snow also scored on each of Jocelyn Alo’s two home runs.
Junior Jocelyn Alo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to put the Sooners up, 5-3. She wasn’t done yet, though, as she blasted a no-doubter to left center for her second two-run homer of the day, extending the Sooners’ lead to 8-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
𝗔𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗡𝗘 💣@78jocelyn_alo with her second homer of the day! #Sooners up 8-3!🎥 @FloSoftball | https://t.co/OGkuxXfDPC pic.twitter.com/01SMhvG6pF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 14, 2020
The Sooners' second game of the day is against Northern Iowa at 8 p.m.
