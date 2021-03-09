You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners stay at No. 1 in polls after sweep of Courtyard Marriott Tournament

Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (17-0) retained its No. 1 ranking in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 as well as the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 on Tuesday.

OU stays No. 1 after going 5-0 in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament this past weekend in which the Sooners outscored their opponents 49-2. Over the five games, they put up 17 home runs from nine different players. 

The Sooners’ pitching staff was also dominant over the weekend, recording four shutouts including a combined perfect game to end the tournament.

Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against UT Arlington at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 10 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field.

