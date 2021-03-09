OU softball: Sooners stay at No. 1 in polls after sweep of Courtyard Marriott Tournament

Oklahoma (17-0) retained its No. 1 ranking in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 as well as the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 on Tuesday.
𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 in both polls ☝️#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/sLwvCDLFqX— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 9, 2021
OU stays No. 1 after going 5-0 in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament this past weekend in which the Sooners outscored their opponents 49-2. Over the five games, they put up 17 home runs from nine different players.
The Sooners’ pitching staff was also dominant over the weekend, recording four shutouts including a combined perfect game to end the tournament.
Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against UT Arlington at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday, March 10 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field.
