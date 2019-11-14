OU softball: Sooners sign 4 prospects in 2020 early signing period

OU softball signed four out of their five new recruits for the 2020 class Wednesday.
The class is ranked fifth overall, according to FloSoftball.
B O O M E R. This class. Legit. That is all. 👏🏼 https://t.co/8PC5b2BZXx— Sydney Joy Romero (@syd_syd2) November 14, 2019
The class includes the No. 1 overall recruit for the class, shortstop Jayda Coleman who hails from The Colony, Texas. Coleman had the opportunity to play for the 2019 WBSC U-19 U.S. Women's Softball team in the summer, where they won a gold medal in the World Cup of Softball.
The class also includes Nicole May, a pitcher from Pleasanton, California, who was the 2019 NorCal Softball Pitcher of the Year. May boasted a 24-0 record with a 0.32 ERA as a junior.
The next two players to sign for the Sooners are shortstop Tiare Jennings from Long Beach, California, and shortstop Paige Knight who hails from Owasso, Oklahoma. Both players are top-100 recruits, per FloSoftball.
The Sooners lost four starters, including Big 12 Player of The Year Sydney Romero, World Series hero Shay Knighten and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Caleigh Clifton.
Oklahoma starts its season in February and look to win its eighth-straight Big 12 title.
Correction: This post has been updated to say the 2020 recruiting class instead of the 2019 recruiting class.
