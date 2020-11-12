You have permission to edit this article.
OU softball: Sooners sign 7 recruits for 2021 class

Patty Gasso and Grace Lyons

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to sophomore infielder Grace Lyons during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Continuing the tradition of exceptional recruiting, the Sooners racked up seven signees on National Signing Day Wednesday for their 2021 class.

From California, the Sooners picked up outfielder Hannah Coor, utility Quincee Lilio, and Sophia Nugent, who plays outfield and infield.

Along with the California trio, the softball team recruited right-hand pitcher Emmy Guthrie and infielder Alexx Waitman, both of which are from Oklahoma.

From Texas, the Sooners claimed catcher/utility Turiya Coleman, and from Nebraska, claimed right-hand pitcher/utility Jordyn Bahl.

Bahl is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2021 and is followed by Nugent at No. 3, Coleman at No. 5, Lilio at No. 5 by Extra Inning Softball and No. 13 by Softball America, Waitman at No. 11, Coor at No. 14, and Guthrie at No. 22.

 

