You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU softball: Sooners sign 5 prospects for 2020 recruiting class

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso during the game against Wichita State on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners signed five freshmen for the 2020 season, head coach Patty Gasso announced Monday. 

Among those signed are infielders Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Paige Knight and Zaida Puni, along with pitcher Nicole May. 

Three of the Sooners' new signees are ranked as top-10 recruits in the nation, with Coleman ranked No. 1, Jennings ranked No. 4 and May ranked No. 6, per FloSoftball. Knight, an Owasso, Oklahoma, product, was ranked No. 51 in the class, along with Puni who’s ranked No. 79. 

"This is a well-rounded group of athletes who have speed, strength and versatility," Gasso said in a press release Monday. "They all have areas of specialty, but they also have skill sets that give us tremendous flexibility to fill a variety of roles."

Gasso yet again brought in another No. 1 recruit, and one of the best ranked classes in the nation. 

With OU seniors Giselle Juarez, Shannon Saile and Nicole Mendes all announcing their return next season, and with the new eligibility rule due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Sooners will have a large roster with lots of talent and experience. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments