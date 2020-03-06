OU softball: Sooners run rule Utah, 10-2, in five innings

No. 6 Oklahoma (18-4) run ruled Utah, 10-2, in five innings its second game of the day.
The Sooners hit three home runs off the bats of senior Nicole Mendes, junior Eliyah Flores and sophomore Kinsey Koeltzow. Mendes made her first start of the season before being replaced by a pinch-runner in the fourth inning.
Oklahoma scored 10 runs, despite sophomore Grace Green being the only player with more than one hit by a single player in its lineup.
Senior Shannon Saile gave up just five hits and picked up two strikeouts across five innings. Her earned runs average improved to 1.88 on the year.
The Sooners continue the weekend against Murray State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.