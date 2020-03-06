You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU softball: Sooners run rule Utah, 10-2, in five innings

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Grace Green

Sophomore utility Grace Green hits the ball during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 6 Oklahoma (18-4) run ruled Utah, 10-2, in five innings  its second game of the day.

The Sooners hit three home runs off the bats of senior Nicole Mendes, junior Eliyah Flores and sophomore Kinsey Koeltzow. Mendes made her first start of the season before being replaced by a pinch-runner in the fourth inning.

Oklahoma scored 10 runs, despite sophomore Grace Green being the only player with more than one hit by a single player in its lineup.

Senior Shannon Saile gave up just five hits and picked up two strikeouts across five innings. Her earned runs average improved to 1.88 on the year.

The Sooners continue the weekend against Murray State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments