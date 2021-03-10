OU softball: Sooners run-rule UT-Arlington, 14-0, behind Tiare Jennings', Jocelyn Alo's 4 combined home runs

No.1 Oklahoma (18-0) run-ruled UT-Arlington (3-11), 14-0, in Norman on Wednesday night.
Freshman pitcher Nicole May got the start in the circle, pitching in two-and-two-third innings and recording two strikeouts while allowing two hits on nine batters faced. Sophomore pitcher Macy McAdoo relieved May during the top of the third inning.
McAdoo pitched in one-and-two-third innings, recording two strikeouts and allowing one hit on seven batters faced. Sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains finished the game in the top of the fifth inning, recording one strikeout and allowing one hit on two batters faced.
The Sooners’ offense showed its full power in the first two innings, delivering six runs in the first inning and eight in the second inning while recording 11 total hits. OU went scoreless in the third and fourth innings.
Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings led the team in hits with three and hammered two home runs. Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen, junior infielder Grace Lyons and senior utility Jocelyn Alo all recorded two hits, with Alo also hitting two home runs.
2⃣ HRs in the game, wait...2⃣ HRs in the 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 for @_tiarejennings!END 2 | OU 14, UTA 0📺 @FOXSportsOK pic.twitter.com/bY1vCzXOut— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 11, 2021
OU’s next game will be against Kansas City at 3:30 p.m. CT on Friday, March 12 at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
