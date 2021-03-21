OU softball: Sooners run-rule Team Mexico, 12-3, behind Jayda Coleman's 3 hits, 4 RBIs

No. 1 Oklahoma (22-0) run-ruled Team Mexico, 12-3, in Norman on Sunday afternoon.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle, pitching in two innings and recording three strikeouts while allowing four hits. Freshman pitcher Nicole May relieved Juarez in the top of the third inning and pitched one-and-two-third innings, allowing two home runs.
Sophomore pitcher Macy McAdoo stepped in for May to get the last out in the top of the fourth inning before sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains finished the game in the top of the fifth inning. Rains recorded one strikeout and allowed one hit.
OU’s offense had a lights-out performance, as it was able to tally 15 hits on 26 at-bats.
Freshman utility Jayda Coleman led the team with three hits and four RBIs. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, junior infielder Grace Lyons and senior infielder Jana Johns all recorded two hits and one home run a piece.
🦁💣@grace_lyons5 cranks one to left and that's ballgame! OU 12, MEX 3 pic.twitter.com/IguMltRodR— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 21, 2021
The Sooners will play their first conference game of the season against Iowa State at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, March 26 in Ames, Iowa.
