OU softball: Sooners run-rule Portland State, 8-0, as team pitches perfect game

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (12-0) run-ruled Portland State (1-4), 8-0, in Phoenix on Sunday morning.
The Sooners pitched perfect from the mound for their first combined perfect game of the season. Their performance comes after OU pitched a combined no-hitter on Friday against New Mexico.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle, recording two strikeouts in two innings. Freshman pitcher Nicole May relieved Juarez after the second inning, pitching in two innings and earning three strikeouts. Redshirt sophomore Brooke Vestal finished the game in the fifth inning.
Redshirt senior Nicole Mendes and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen led the way for the Sooners’ offense, with both recording two hits and hammering one home run each. Senior Utility Jocelyn Alo also hit a three-run home run in the top of the second inning. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings earned an RBI by batting in freshman utility Jayda Coleman on a double to center field.
We're 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐥𝐥𝐲 running out of ways to describe Jocy home runs 🤙🚀𝟏𝟎th blast of the season and 𝟔𝟒th (‼️) of her career. #Sooners up, 4-0 pic.twitter.com/NmnGGG7pQl— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 28, 2021
The Sooners next face Missouri in their home-opener at 3 p.m. CT. on March 5 in Norman.
