OU softball: Sooners run-rule Northern Iowa, 10-2

Oklahoma (6-0) defeated Northern Iowa (3-5) in the second of two games played Friday night at the Hillenbrand Invitation in Tucson, Arizona.
The Sooners had the bats going early, courtesy of three home runs in the first two innings by junior Lynnsie Elam, sophomore Grace Lyons and junior Taylon Snow. OU hit four home runs in total, including a walk-off three-run shot by freshman Kinzie Hansen.
With her three-run home run, Hansen improved her season total of RBIs to 12, which leads the team.
Gisele “G” Juarez made her first start of the season, striking out the first two batters she faced before being relieved by freshman Macy McAdoo, who got the win for the Sooners with five strikeouts on 3.2 innings pitched.
Oklahoma will look to stay undefeated this season as they take on Long Beach State at 3 p.m and No. 4 Arizona in a top-five matchup at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
