OU softball: Sooners run-rule Northern Iowa in 8-0 win

Elam

Then-sophomore catcher Lynnsie Elam cheers after a double in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 3, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-1) run-ruled Northern Iowa (4-7) for the second time in the Hillenbrand Invitation, 8-0, on Sunday. 

The Sooners had a strong day in all facets of the game. Senior pitcher Shannon Saile pitched four innings, giving up just three hits and earning five strikeouts, and freshman Alanna Thiede relieved Saile in the final inning. 

Oklahoma’s offense was led yet again by senior Lynnsie Elam, who went 2-3 with two RBIs and hit her fourth home run of the weekend, raising her season total to five for a team lead. Junior slugger Jocelyn Alo also left the yard on Sunday with a blast to dead-center to break open the scoreless tie in the bottom half of the third. 

The Sooners leave Arizona with a 4-1 record and look to continue their strong play into the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic where they will battle Nebraska at 12:30 p.m, Feb. 21st in Cathedral City, California.

