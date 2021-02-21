OU softball: Sooners run-rule Houston, 12-4, in 1st game of double-header

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (5-0) defeated Houston (2-2), 12-4, in Houston on Sunday afternoon.
The Sooners run-ruled the Cougars in six innings in what was game one of a doubleheader. Oklahoma was without senior outfielder Nicole Mendes, senior infielder Taylon Snow, senior infielder Jana Johns and sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
The #Sooners will be without Nicole Mendes, Taylon Snow, Jana Johns and Brooke Vestal this weekend due to contact tracing protocols.— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 21, 2021
Houston started out hot, retiring the Sooners in order in the top of the first. They then had two singles to lead off the bottom half of the inning, and senior infielder Sarah Queen drilled a three-run home run to center field to put the Cougars up, 3-0.
Oklahoma responded in the top of the second with a single from senior catcher Lynnsie Elam. Then, in her first at-bat of the season, junior utility Grace Green smashed a two-run home run to left field to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Allow her to 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞 herself. @grace_10_green 💣 pic.twitter.com/d1KPHVsU3Z— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 21, 2021
The Sooners then loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single. Freshman infielder Tiare Jennings continued her hot start to the season with a single to left field to bring home sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo and tie the game. OU extended took the lead thanks to senior utility Jocelyn Alo, who ripped a single down the right field line to bring home two more and put Oklahoma in front, 5-3.
The Sooners cruised from there, defeating the Cougars 12-4. Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for OU and went four innings, surrendering five hits and four runs while notching four strikeouts. Sophomore Macy McAdoo came on in relief going one-and-a-third innings, giving up one hit and one walk while striking out two. Senior Shannon Saile came on to close the game, getting the final two outs.
Offensively, OU was led by Alo and Donihoo. Alo tallied two hits on the day with a home run and three RBIs while Donihoo notched two hits of her own, including a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.
OU will look for the sweep of Houston later Sunday afternoon when they take on the Cougars again at 2:30 p.m. CT.
