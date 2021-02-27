OU softball: Sooners run-rule Grand Canyon, 14-0, as Jocelyn Alo, Jana Johns hit home runs

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (11-0) run-ruled Grand Canyon (6-8), 14-0, in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners got the scoring started early in the top of the first inning. It all began with senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo, who drew a five pitch walk. Then senior infielder Jana Johns laced a single to left field to put runners at first and second.
That was all junior shortstop Grace Lyons needed, as she ripped a double to the wall in right center, scoring Alo and moving Johns to third. Senior outfielder Nicole Mendes did the rest, singling to right field to bring home Johns and Lyons and push the OU lead to 3-0.
OU would take care of business from there, winning by a final score of 14-0. Senior Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for OU and did not disappoint. She went four innings and struck out six while only allowing one hit on the day. Sophomore Olivia Rains came on in relief to close it out and pitched a scoreless fifth inning, including two strikeouts.
Offensively, Alo and Johns led the team with three hits apiece. They each had a home run — Alo drilling a three-run blast in the fourth and Johns with a two-run shot in the fifth. Alo also extended her hitting streak to 25 games dating back to last season with a single in the second inning.
It's just 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 Jocy 💣! @78jocelyn_alo blasts one to left and it's 8-0, #Sooners pic.twitter.com/xEzAqCQGVK— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 28, 2021
Oklahoma will look for its fifth win of the weekend when it takes on Portland State at 10 a.m. CT on Sunday morning.
