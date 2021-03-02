You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners rise to No. 1 in USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso claps during the game against Wichita State on March 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (12-0) moved up in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaches Poll on Tuesday, jumping from No. 2 to No. 1.

OU’s move in the poll comes after five wins during the past week. The Sooners won four of those five contests in run-rule fashion. The Sooners beat Grand Canyon, Portland State, Arizona State and defeated New Mexico twice, including a 33-4 win in which they set a program record with 28 hits.

The Sooners previously only trailed UCLA in the Top 25, but a Bruins loss to Oregon on Feb. 28 paved the way for OU to grab the top spot.

Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against Missouri at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field. It will be OU’s first home game of the season.

