OU softball: Sooners rise to No. 1 in USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

Oklahoma (12-0) moved up in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaches Poll on Tuesday, jumping from No. 2 to No. 1.
𝐍𝐨. 𝟏#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/WgumlT9s0n— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 2, 2021
OU’s move in the poll comes after five wins during the past week. The Sooners won four of those five contests in run-rule fashion. The Sooners beat Grand Canyon, Portland State, Arizona State and defeated New Mexico twice, including a 33-4 win in which they set a program record with 28 hits.
The Sooners previously only trailed UCLA in the Top 25, but a Bruins loss to Oregon on Feb. 28 paved the way for OU to grab the top spot.
Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against Missouri at 3 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field. It will be OU’s first home game of the season.
