OU softball: Sooners reveal 2021 schedule, will begin season Feb. 11

  • Updated
Juarez/Elam

Junior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez and sophomore catcher Lynnsie Elam high five after closing an inning in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 3.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Sooners released their schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday, revealing they will begin play Thursday, Feb. 11.

OU will start its season by playing its first 13 games on the road before making its home debut against Missouri and Sam Houston State on Friday, March 5.

Team Mexico will be visiting Norman for three days to take on the Sooners from March 19-21. Those games are followed by the start of conference play for the Sooners, as they will travel to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State from March 26-28.

Oklahoma will end its regular season in Stillwater in a three-game Bedlam series against Oklahoma State from May 7-9. OU’s first game of the season will be against UTEP in the Miner Invitational at 11 a.m. CT Feb. 11 in El Paso.

