OU softball: Sooners reveal 2021 schedule, will begin season Feb. 11

The Sooners released their schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday, revealing they will begin play Thursday, Feb. 11.
𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦. 💥#Sooners announce 2021 schedule, beginning Thursday in El Paso.#ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/rFl53umDlC pic.twitter.com/mTcGxwcy6R— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 9, 2021
OU will start its season by playing its first 13 games on the road before making its home debut against Missouri and Sam Houston State on Friday, March 5.
Team Mexico will be visiting Norman for three days to take on the Sooners from March 19-21. Those games are followed by the start of conference play for the Sooners, as they will travel to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State from March 26-28.
Oklahoma will end its regular season in Stillwater in a three-game Bedlam series against Oklahoma State from May 7-9. OU’s first game of the season will be against UTEP in the Miner Invitational at 11 a.m. CT Feb. 11 in El Paso.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.