OU softball: Sooners ready for 5-game weekend in California

Oklahoma, (8-1) will travel to Cathedral City, California to play in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this weekend. The Sooners will play five games during the trip, including Nebraksa, Texas A&M, Seattle, Wisconsin and No. 2 Washington.
During a tough stretch last weekend in the Hillenbrand Invitational, Oklahoma suffered its first loss to Long Beach State (4-5) in the first game of a double header. The Sooners’ showed their strength, though, as they beat then No. 4 Arizona, 6-4.
“I think that was one big takeaway — the fact that they could step up when they were not happy with the result prior,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “When you put it all together, we had beat Long Beach State the week earlier, so losing to them kind of washes that out. So, the comment by the coaching staff was, the only way to maintain our spot is to find a way to win this game.”
Oklahoma will need that to have that mindset this weekend as they take on the No. 2 team in the nation on Saturday, in what will be a huge game for the Sooners.
“Big game,” freshman Kinzie Hansen said. “I’m excited. I’m really excited. I’m excited to see what we can do, excited to see all of the preparation we’ve put in, all the heart that we have.”
In the marquee matchup, the Sooners will look to ride the hot bat of junior catcher Lynnsie Elam.
“(Elam’s) one of our hardest workers, no doubt,” Gasso said. “And she’s our captain. So, I think she’s feeling that not only does she want to lead by, vocally and so forth, but lead by example. She’s really been playing well and swinging the bat like I’ve never seen.”
Elam won her first Big 12 Player of the Week award following Oklahoma’s trip to the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona. She hit five home runs in the entirety of the 2019 season, and already has five this season. She credits her hard work for her recent success.
“A lot of hard work and a lot of maturity,” Lynnsie Elam said. “Knowledge of the game, and then, just not putting so much pressure on myself. Just remembering how much fun the game of softball is and not trying so hard.”
The Sooners get the weekend started at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21, against Nebraska.
