You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners ranked No. 4 in USA Today and ESPN preseason polls

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Juarez

Junior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez pitches in the game against UCLA for the national championship June 3.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The USA Today and NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com and USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25 both released their 2021 preseason rankings Tuesday, and the Sooners came in at No. 4 in each.

Oklahoma’s No. 4 ranking in 2021 marks the 11th straight year OU has been ranked in the NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll, the longest active streak in the nation. The Sooners have also been ranked in the top five in eight of the last nine years, the most over that period.

OU is joined in the top 25 by three other Big 12 teams, Texas (USA Today No. 6, ESPN No. 7), Oklahoma State (USA Today No. 11, ESPN No. 10) and Baylor (USA Today No. 22, ESPN No. 18).

The Sooners will look to continue the dynasty head coach Patty Gasso has developed in Norman, searching for their ninth consecutive Big 12 title and third national championship in the past six years. There was no 2020 Big 12 Champion or 2020 national champion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oklahoma’s 2021 schedule has yet to be announced.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments