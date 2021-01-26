OU softball: Sooners ranked No. 4 in USA Today and ESPN preseason polls

The USA Today and NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll and the ESPN.com and USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25 both released their 2021 preseason rankings Tuesday, and the Sooners came in at No. 4 in each.
𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭. #Sooners No. 4⃣ in USA TODAY/@NFCAorg Preseason Poll and https://t.co/gW3NcXRh6D / @USASoftball Preseason Top 25.» https://t.co/RlqW18eHlZ pic.twitter.com/p50XrCmdO2— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) January 26, 2021
Oklahoma’s No. 4 ranking in 2021 marks the 11th straight year OU has been ranked in the NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll, the longest active streak in the nation. The Sooners have also been ranked in the top five in eight of the last nine years, the most over that period.
OU is joined in the top 25 by three other Big 12 teams, Texas (USA Today No. 6, ESPN No. 7), Oklahoma State (USA Today No. 11, ESPN No. 10) and Baylor (USA Today No. 22, ESPN No. 18).
The Sooners will look to continue the dynasty head coach Patty Gasso has developed in Norman, searching for their ninth consecutive Big 12 title and third national championship in the past six years. There was no 2020 Big 12 Champion or 2020 national champion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oklahoma’s 2021 schedule has yet to be announced.
