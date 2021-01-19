OU softball: Sooners ranked No. 2 in D1Softball Preseason Top 25 poll

The Sooners were ranked No. 2 in D1Softball’s Preseason Top-25 poll on Monday.
The 2021 D1 Softball Preseason 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝟐𝟓 is live! 📋 https://t.co/gNHCSoPTU0 pic.twitter.com/YXZQGYm7bP— D1Softball (@D1Softball) January 18, 2021
Oklahoma is one of four Big 12 programs to make the list along with Texas (9), Oklahoma State (10) and Baylor (19). The Sooners stand behind only UCLA, which defeated OU in the 2019 Women’s College World Series.
OU will have several players returning from last year’s squad, which went 20-4 before the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Sooners are bringing in two highly recruited freshmen in utility player Jayda Coleman and infielder Tiare Jennings, along with the return of redshirt seniors Giselle Juarez, Nicole Mendes and Shannon Saile.
The 2021 schedule for the Sooners has yet to be announced.
