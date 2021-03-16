OU softball: Sooners ranked No. 1 in latest USA Today, ESPN Top 25 polls

Oklahoma (22-0) was named the No. 1 team in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Top 25 as well as the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 on Tuesday.
𝐔𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 in both polls. ☝️#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/zvCK5gXhPU— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 16, 2021
OU stays No. 1 after going 5-0 this past week in which the Sooners outscored their opponents, 50-7. Over the five games, they put up 16 home runs from five different players, including six home runs from senior utility Jocelyn Alo.
The Sooners’ pitching staff was also impressive over the weekend, recording two shutouts including a combined one hitter to end the tournament.
Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against Team Mexico at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, March 19 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field.
