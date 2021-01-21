You have permission to edit this article.
OU softball: Sooners ranked 1st in 2021 Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll

Kinzie Hansen

Freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen hits the ball during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

The Big 12 Conference announced its 2021 Softball Preseason Poll on Thursday, putting the Sooners first for the ninth consecutive year.

OU garnered four first place votes and 34 total points, while Texas received the remaining three first place votes and 33 total points. Oklahoma State (26) and Baylor (21) were picked third and fourth respectively. Texas Tech (14), Iowa State (13) and Kansas (6) received the remaining 33 points. 

The Sooners have been deemed preseason favorites in 12 of the last 13 seasons. This is the first season that the top two teams are one point removed from each other since 2006.

The 2020 Big 12 softball season was cancelled in March due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2021 schedule for the Sooners has yet to be announced.

