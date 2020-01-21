You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners rank No. 2 in FloSoftball, No. 5 D1Softball rankings

Green

Freshman utility Grace Green hits the ball in the game against Oklahoma State May 31.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

The Sooners’ softball team was ranked No. 2 and No. 5 in the preseason polls by FloSoftball.com and D1Softball.com, respectively. 

One season removed from the longest single-season win streak in NCAA softball history (41) and an appearance in the Women’s College World Series, The Sooners’ are still expected to be among the top teams in America despite losing four starters. 

Among those former starters are three current professional softball players, Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten and Caleigh Clifton. 

UCLA, the team that ultimately ended the Sooners’ season in the World Series final, are also a consensus top-five team.

