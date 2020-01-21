OU softball: Sooners rank No. 2 in FloSoftball, No. 5 D1Softball rankings

The Sooners’ softball team was ranked No. 2 and No. 5 in the preseason polls by FloSoftball.com and D1Softball.com, respectively.
Love em' or hate em', here we go.Our Preseason Top 25 DI Rankings: https://t.co/qvcbTVixw3 pic.twitter.com/dQJRWjwng5— FloSoftball (@FloSoftball) January 21, 2020
The @D1Softball Preseason Top 25 Rankings have a stellar Top Five.1. @AlabamaSB 2. @UWSoftball 3. @ArizonaSoftball 4. @UCLASoftball 5. @OU_Softball Here's the rest of the Top 25:https://t.co/6b2iONrI36 pic.twitter.com/wQoY7d2gRU— D1Softball (@D1Softball) January 22, 2020
One season removed from the longest single-season win streak in NCAA softball history (41) and an appearance in the Women’s College World Series, The Sooners’ are still expected to be among the top teams in America despite losing four starters.
Among those former starters are three current professional softball players, Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten and Caleigh Clifton.
UCLA, the team that ultimately ended the Sooners’ season in the World Series final, are also a consensus top-five team.
