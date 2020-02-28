OU softball: Sooners preparing to bounce back from losing streak in first home games

Oklahoma (11-3) will be in Norman this weekend for its first home series of the season.
The Sooners will face Northwestern, Abilene Christian and North Texas in the Courtyard Marriott Tournament, and are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic last weekend.
Junior Jocelyn Alo said that following back-to-back losses, her message to the team was to put the games behind them.
“Let it go,” Alo said. “We’re only three weeks into the season and not everyone wants to be at their highest peak right now, and we’re definitely not anywhere near that. And we don’t want to be there right now. So, I feel like we’re in a good spot, but we definitely do have a lot to work on.”
Alo also expressed her excitement to be playing at Marita Hynes Field this weekend.
“It’ll be great," Alo said."Just to be back home in our own beds, in the comfort of our own homes, to play in front of our home crowd that I know is gonna be rocking, so, that’ll be fun.”
Head coach Patty Gasso said that while her team is excited to be back home, they are also facing fierce competition.
“Being at home, your fans, it’s exciting because it’s our opening weekend, but the teams that we have coming are playing very well.” Gasso said. “They’re tough. They all have very good pitchers. So, anything we do now, we face the best pitchers from every team we play. And you just can’t let not having the kind of success that you want get in your head. You have to just keep learning and learning and learning, especially the young ones. But just being at home is going to make a big difference for us, I believe.”
The Sooners kick off the weekend with a double header on Friday with Northwestern at 3pm and Abilene Christian at 5:30.
