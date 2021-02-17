OU softball: Sooners' pitching staff dominates during record-breaking offensive display

The Sooners’ pitching flew under the radar during last week’s Miner Invitational.
Oklahoma’s opening week was highlighted by its offense. The Sooners had four run-rule wins in which they put up a combined 70 runs, including an NCAA single-game record 13 home runs against UTEP to open the 2021 season. On the back of their offense the then-No. 4 Sooners rose to No. 2 in ESPN’s rankings and No. 3 in USA Today’s.
However, the Sooner pitching staff was just as strong as OU’s offense. OU had six different arms enter the circle in the 2021 Miner Invitational, and their performances could be summed up in one word — dominant. The pitching staff allowed just two runs, 10 hits and three walks over the four game series. Those numbers could satisfy some coaches’ expectations for a single game, much less a four game series.
Perhaps the most impressive performance in the circle came from redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez. The Glendale, Arizona native was a back-to-back NFCA First Team All-American in 2018 and 2019, but didn’t look like herself in three appearances during the shortened 2020 season while battling a bicep injury.
That all changed in her two appearances last week. Juarez looked like the “G” of old, tossing six innings in which she allowed no hits, one walk and notched 11 strikeouts.
“Aside from all the runs scored and great defense, the highlight for me was seeing Giselle on the mound,” head coach Patty Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “I think that was the most important thing for this program without a doubt. She looked dominant. She is still maybe halfway, 60 percent of her best, so she still has a lot of work to do but the important thing is she is out there playing pain-free.”
Beyond Juarez, Gasso lauded all her pitchers for their mentality during the opening week of the season and how it played a role in their four-game dominance.
“Our pitchers just didn’t want to see Sooner hitters anymore,” Gasso said. “They were ready to see somebody else. It is a thankless job going against the Sooners in practice, especially when they all know what you’re going to throw.”
The desire for competition beyond intrasquad games was evident in the Miner Invitational, especially in performances from freshman Nicole May and sophomore Macy McAdoo. Gasso raved about the duo’s efforts, as they combined for a one-hitter in the second game of the series against Abilene Christian, allowing just one walk, one hit, and five strikeouts in five innings of work.
May made two starts in the four-game series, totaling seven innings in which she gave up just two runs, two walks and three hits while tallying six strikeouts. McAdoo headlined the Sooner bullpen, making two appearances and allowing just one hit in her two innings of work.
As OU chases its fifth national title, its potent offense will inevitably have some attrition. Should the offense falter, Gasso believes she has a stout rotation she can lean on.
“The key is to trust what you’ve got, know it’s good enough, and go out and do it,” Gasso said. “We’ve got a strong pitching staff, seven strong and they can all help us in one way or another.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.