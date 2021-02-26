OU softball: Sooners' pitchers toss combined no-hitter in 8-0 run-rule win over New Mexico

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (8-0) run-ruled New Mexico (1-6), 8-0, in Tempe, Arizona on Friday afternoon while getting a combined no-hitter from its pitchers.
The Sooners started the scoring in the top of the second inning with a single by sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen. Then senior outfielder Nicole Mendes stepped in the box and laced a double to the left field wall, scoring the first run of the game and putting OU up 1-0. Oklahoma would add one more in the inning, as senior utility Taylon Snow pushed a single into left field to score Mendes and extend the Sooner lead to 2-0.
Oklahoma would increase its lead in the top of the fourth inning with a pair of home runs. Senior infielder Jana Johns belted her third home run of the year to start the inning and put OU up, 3-0. Then, after a Snow hit-by-pitch, freshman utility Jayda Coleman hammered a two-run home run to right field to push the Sooners out in front, 5-0.
It's a 𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐀 💣!@JohnsJana hits a deeep solo shot and it's 3-0, #Sooners! 📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/t0iAuTt2CD— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2021
.@jaydac00 demolishes this one for her second career home run 💥📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/7qaxPMoHsF— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 26, 2021
OU would cruise from there, beating the Lobos by a final score of 8-0. Redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for Oklahoma and went one inning, retiring the side with one strikeout. Redshirt senior Shannon Saile came on in relief and was dominant, going three innings and striking out the first six batters she faced.
Saile ended the day with the six strikeouts and allowed just one walk, one hit-by-pitch, and no hits. Sophomore Olivia Rains came on in relief of Saile to close out the game. She went the final two innings, retiring all six batters she faced with two strikeouts.
Offensively, OU was led by Coleman and Johns. Coleman finished the day with two hits, two RBIs, and scored two runs, while Johns matched her with two hits of her own and a stolen base.
Oklahoma will look for its second win of the day when it takes on Arizona State later Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.