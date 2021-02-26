You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' pitchers toss combined no-hitter in 8-0 run-rule win over New Mexico

Shannon Saile

Then-senior pitcher Shannon Saile during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (8-0) run-ruled New Mexico (1-6), 8-0, in Tempe, Arizona on Friday afternoon while getting a combined no-hitter from its pitchers.

The Sooners started the scoring in the top of the second inning with a single by sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen. Then senior outfielder Nicole Mendes stepped in the box and laced a double to the left field wall, scoring the first run of the game and putting OU up 1-0. Oklahoma would add one more in the inning, as senior utility Taylon Snow pushed a single into left field to score Mendes and extend the Sooner lead to 2-0.

Oklahoma would increase its lead in the top of the fourth inning with a pair of home runs. Senior infielder Jana Johns belted her third home run of the year to start the inning and put OU up, 3-0. Then, after a Snow hit-by-pitch, freshman utility Jayda Coleman hammered a two-run home run to right field to push the Sooners out in front, 5-0.

OU would cruise from there, beating the Lobos by a final score of 8-0. Redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for Oklahoma and went one inning, retiring the side with one strikeout. Redshirt senior Shannon Saile came on in relief and was dominant, going three innings and striking out the first six batters she faced. 

Saile ended the day with the six strikeouts and allowed just one walk, one hit-by-pitch, and no hits. Sophomore Olivia Rains came on in relief of Saile to close out the game. She went the final two innings, retiring all six batters she faced with two strikeouts.

Offensively, OU was led by Coleman and Johns. Coleman finished the day with two hits, two RBIs, and scored two runs, while Johns matched her with two hits of her own and a stolen base.

Oklahoma will look for its second win of the day when it takes on Arizona State later Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. CT.

