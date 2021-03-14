You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners outlast Liberty, 5-4, in Hall of Fame Tournament in Oklahoma City

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Taylon Snow

Senior infielder Taylon Snow steals a base during the game against UT-Arlington on March 10.

 Ty Russell/OU Athletics

No. 1 Oklahoma (21-0) defeated Liberty (17-8), 5-4, in the Hall of Fame Tournament in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon. 

The Flames started off the scoring in the top of the first. Senior infielder Amber Bishop drilled a solo home run to right field to put LU out in front 1-0. 

The Sooners would respond in the bottom of the second. It all started with senior utility Taylon Snow singling to right field to lead off the inning. Snow then stole second, and freshman utility Jayda Coleman reached base safely on a bunt to put runners at first and third with no outs. After Coleman stole second, senior infielder Jana Johns lined a single to right field to score Snow and Coleman and push the Sooners ahead 2-1.

OU would add two more runs in the bottom of the third, both courtesy of solo homers from senior outfielder Jocelyn Alo and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen. Alo’s home run was her 18th of the season and extended her hit streak to 35 games. 

 Liberty would tie things up at 4-4 in the top of the fifth inning off RBI singles from Bishop and her twin sister, senior infielder Autumn Bishop. 

The Sooners would retake the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth. Coleman hit a leadoff triple over the left fielder’s head to put a runner at third with no outs. 

 Johns was then hit by the first pitch she saw to put runners at the corners. Coleman would then use her speed to her advantage, coming home on a Liberty wild pitch to give Oklahoma the lead 5-4. 

Oklahoma would hold on from there. Offensively, the Sooners were led by Coleman and Johns. Coleman led OU with three hits and notched a stolen base as well. Johns led the Sooners with two RBIs, both from her go-ahead single in the second inning.

Senior Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners. She went five innings, allowing four hits, four runs, two walks and recorded three strikeouts. Freshman Nicole May came on in relief of Juarez for the final two innings. She was impressive, recording the final six outs allowing just one hit and tallying three strikeouts. 

Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season later this afternoon in game two of a doubleheader against the Flames at 2:30 p.m. CT.

