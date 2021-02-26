You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners outlast Arizona State, 5-3, in Tempe

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (9-0) defeated No. 11/13 Arizona State (7-1), 5-3, in Tempe, Arizona, on Friday evening.

The Sooners earned their first victory against a ranked opponent this season after a combined no-hitter in a win against New Mexico on Friday afternoon.

Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for Oklahoma, pitching in six full innings and part of the seventh before being relieved by redshirt senior pitcher Shannon Saile. Juarez was able to earn 10 strikeouts while allowing three runs on seven hits. 

Saile finished the game by pitching two strikeouts in the seventh inning and not allowing a single hit in her time in the circle.

OU’s offense performed fairly well against the Sun Devils’ pitching staff, recording five runs on five hits. Redshirt senior Nicole Mendes, senior utility Jocelyn Alo and freshman infielder Tiare Jennings each hit one of the Sooners’ three home runs.

Next, the Sooners will take on New Mexico at 12 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 27 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

