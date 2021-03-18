OU softball: Sooners' offense has team confident after Hall of Fame Tournament as Team Mexico series looms

Through their offense, the Sooners continued to show exactly why they’re ranked No. 1 nationally in the past weekend’s Hall of Fame Tournament in Oklahoma City.
OU managed to put up 36 runs in five games, including 43 hits and 13 home runs in the event. Senior utility Jocelyn Alo hammered home runs in all five of Oklahoma’s games over the weekend. Alo has tallied 35 hits with 19 of them being home runs, which is currently the most by any player in the country.
“She could be a college hitting coach anywhere she wants right now,” head coach Patty Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “Jocelyn Alo, right now, is the most focused, dedicated and committed athlete I’ve seen in a long time.”
While the Sooners’ bats are producing at an all-time high, the large number of run-rule victories are hindering the pitching staff’s opportunities to pitch more innings. In its final game in the tournament against Liberty, the offense recorded 16 runs in the first three innings, making it OU’s 16th run-rule victory of the season.
Although the lack of pitching chances may be a problem, the Sooners have plenty of confidence in their offense’s ability to win games. The Sooners lead the country in team batting average with .470.
“I’ve never played on a team that was so powerful in all types,” freshman utility Jayda Coleman said. “Home runs, slap game, bunts, speed,we are a hybrid team and we have everything.
“It makes me feel good that I don’t have to do anything. I know that if I get out two times that Jocelyn Alo is right behind me, Tiare Jennings is right behind me. I can just be me and I don’t have to put all this pressure on myself because I have a great team behind me.”
Alo is one of the main reasons why the team has an abundance of confidence and swagger. The way she carries herself has an infectious quality toward her teammates.
“I honestly just go into the at-bat and think, ‘this pitcher isn’t going to beat me,” Alo said. “I’m the best that she’s ever going to face,” Alo said. “I just have this really confident mindset with myself and I don’t want anyone to beat me.”
After making it through the Hall of Fame Tournament unscathed, the Sooners are looking ahead to face Team Mexico this weekend as they compete against a star-studded team current OU assistant coach and former player Sydney Romero. With Team Mexico not being affiliated with the NCAA, these three games will not count toward OU’s overall season record.
“I love to play other countries,” Coleman said. “Even though there are a couple of girls that we’ve probably played in college, it’s going to be fun. It’ll be a great experience.”
