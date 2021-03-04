OU softball: Sooners' offense continues to roll, team excited to 'see a real person in OU gear cheering' on homestand

The Sooners’ offense put on quite the performance last weekend in its five games in Tempe and Phoenix.
OU scored 68 runs in five games, including 71 hits and 13 home runs. In its second game against New Mexico, the Sooners broke the program’s single-game record hits with 28.They went on to win the game 33-4, making a new season-high for runs in a game after they scored 29 in their season opener against UTEP.
“I think our offense is still on task, swinging hard and scoring lots of runs,” head coach Patty Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference.
The Sooners also faced their first ranked opponent in Arizona State last weekend. It was their toughest victory of the season thus far.
The Sun Devils recorded more hits with seven to OU’s five, but the hard hitting from freshman infielder Tiare Jennings, senior utility Jocelyn Alo and redshirt senior Nicole Mendes were able to secure the win, as they all hit one home run each.
“It got scary at times, but we had some big hitters step up and come through for us,” Gasso said. “Arizona State is a very good team. I think they’re going to have a lot of success this season.
With every player on the roster showing that they can create a large amount of offensive production, Gasso has been enjoying being able to play around with the lineups during games. Gasso used five different starting lineups last weekend, while also switching players’ positions throughout the games.
“It's hard, but it's actually kind of fun because everything has meaning behind it,” Gasso said. “You have to really think way ahead of the game, be very strategic and have a plan.
“It's not me just saying ‘Hey, let’s do this.’ I really have it kind of planned out before the game even starts as to what I’m trying to do.”
With the Sooners’ 12-game road trip to start the season in the rearview mirror, they are looking forward to playing their first game at Marita Hynes Field in nearly a year after the 2020 season was canceled March 12 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Senior infielder and graduate transfer Jana Johns has yet to experience a crowd of fans at Marita Hynes, as she didn’t arrive in Norman until the summer of 2020.
“Playing with no fans is a lot less fun than playing with fans,” Johns said. “I’ve heard that the Sooner fans are crazy and they are loud, so I’m really excited to see what that’s all about.”
Although the attendance for this weekend’s games will be pass-list only, the estimated attendance for future games will be at around 25 percent capacity. In a normal season, Marita Hynes Field can hold up to 1,378 people. Even though that limit won’t be reached this year, it will be much better than playing in an empty stadium.
“To see a real person in OU gear cheering for us is going to be an absolute celebration on our side,” Gasso said. “I can’t tell you how excited we are because there’s been so much uncertainty.”
