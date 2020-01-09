OU softball: Sooners named preseason favorites to win Big 12 for fourth consecutive season

Oklahoma was named the unanimous favorite to win the Big 12 for the fourth consecutive season, the conference announced Thursday.
The official 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ #Big12SB Preseason Poll ⤵️https://t.co/2JQgVFUChK pic.twitter.com/ltaQq9N7eT— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 9, 2020
The Sooners lost four key starters at graduation in Sydney Romero, Shay Knighten, Falepolima Aviu and Caleigh Clifton — who all made appearances in three Women’s College World Series finals.
The 2020 Sooners will be led by 2019 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year senior Gisele “G” Juarez, junior outfielder Jocelyn Alo, senior Nicole Mendes and 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year Grace Green. The squad will also return sophomore shortstop Grace Lyons and junior catcher Lynnsie Elam.
Oklahoma will start their 2020 campaign February 6th in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against Nevada in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
