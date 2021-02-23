You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners move to No. 2 in USA Today NFCA Top 25 poll, stay at No. 3 in ESPN Top 25 poll

Patty Gasso and Grace Lyons

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to then-sophomore infielder Grace Lyons during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (7-0) moved up in the USA Today NFCA Top 25 poll on Tuesday, jumping from No. 3 to No. 2. The Sooners stayed steady in the ESPN Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, holding their No. 2 spot.

OU’s move in the USA Today NFCA Top 25 comes after playing three games this past week. The Sooners won all three, including two in run-rule fashion. They swept Houston in a Sunday doubleheader, with scores of 12-4 and 5-3, and then beat Tarleton State Monday by a score of 13-0.

The Sooners trail only UCLA in both polls. The Bruins were the unanimous preseason No. 1 team and have held their spot over the past two weeks.

Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against New Mexico at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 in Tempe, Arizona.

