OU softball: Sooners move to No. 2 in USA Today NFCA Top 25 poll, stay at No. 3 in ESPN Top 25 poll

Oklahoma (7-0) moved up in the USA Today NFCA Top 25 poll on Tuesday, jumping from No. 3 to No. 2. The Sooners stayed steady in the ESPN Softball Collegiate Top 25 poll, holding their No. 2 spot.
𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐤. 🆙 to No. 2 in the @NFCAorg poll to hold second in both the NFCA rankings and @USASoftball Top 25.#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/BK7Uxx6fQo— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 23, 2021
OU’s move in the USA Today NFCA Top 25 comes after playing three games this past week. The Sooners won all three, including two in run-rule fashion. They swept Houston in a Sunday doubleheader, with scores of 12-4 and 5-3, and then beat Tarleton State Monday by a score of 13-0.
The Sooners trail only UCLA in both polls. The Bruins were the unanimous preseason No. 1 team and have held their spot over the past two weeks.
Oklahoma will look to continue its undefeated season against New Mexico at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26 in Tempe, Arizona.
