You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU softball: Sooners move to No. 2 in ESPN Top 25, No. 3 in USA Today NFCA rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Patty Gasso and Grace Lyons

Head coach Patty Gasso talks to then-sophomore infielder Grace Lyons during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (4-0) moved up in two Top 25 polls on Tuesday, moving to No. 2 in the ESPN Softball Collegiate Top 25 and No. 3 in the USA Today NFCA rankings.

OU moved up one spot in each respective poll after playing four games last week. The Sooners won all four in run-rule fashion, beating both Abilene Christian and UTEP twice, including a 29-0 rout of UTEP in which the Sooners set the NCAA record with 13 home runs. 

The Sooners trail only UCLA in the ESPN Softball Collegiate Top 25 and trail UCLA and Washington in the USA Today NFCA rankings.

Oklahoma’s next game will be against UTSA at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 in Huntsville, Texas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments