OU softball: Sooners move to No. 2 in ESPN Top 25, No. 3 in USA Today NFCA rankings

Oklahoma (4-0) moved up in two Top 25 polls on Tuesday, moving to No. 2 in the ESPN Softball Collegiate Top 25 and No. 3 in the USA Today NFCA rankings.
𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐮𝐩 📈#Sooners up to No. 2 in https://t.co/gW3NcXzFI3 / @USASoftball Top 25 and No. 3 in USA TODAY/@NFCAorg Coaches Poll. #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/K87BVI6GZQ— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 16, 2021
OU moved up one spot in each respective poll after playing four games last week. The Sooners won all four in run-rule fashion, beating both Abilene Christian and UTEP twice, including a 29-0 rout of UTEP in which the Sooners set the NCAA record with 13 home runs.
The Sooners trail only UCLA in the ESPN Softball Collegiate Top 25 and trail UCLA and Washington in the USA Today NFCA rankings.
Oklahoma’s next game will be against UTSA at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 in Huntsville, Texas.
