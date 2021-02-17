OU softball: Sooners more focused on championships than breaking records following offensive outburst

OU’s offensive performance in last week’s Miner Invitational was one that will likely be talked about often in the future.
In its first game of the season against UTEP, head coach Patty Gasso’s squad hit an NCAA single-game record 13 home runs, breaking BYU and UTSA’s record of 10. The Sooners would go on to win that game in a 29-0 shutout, while recording 28 total hits and scoring 13 runs in the first inning.
After playing in four games that all ended in five innings via run rule, the offense had scored 70 total runs on 69 hits with 24 home runs.
“We had no idea that we were setting NCAA records, and I don’t know that we quite care,” Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “We just wanted to get on the field and play against someone besides our own intersquad.
“We’re not really a program that is about records. We want to win championships. If records come with that, that’s great, but we really didn’t even talk about it, honestly.”
Although she had never played in a collegiate softball game before last week, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings was a huge part of OU’s offensive success and a big reason why the Sooners broke the single-game home run record.
The San Pedro, California product went 12-of-13 at the plate, along with five home runs and 12 RBIs in four games. She also had an impressive performance at second base, recording six putouts and two assists. Her performance at the plate earned her first Big 12 Player of the Week honor, while also netting an NFCA National Player of the Week honor on the same day.
“I’ve never seen anything like it in my career,” Gasso said. “The first thing I said to her was, I don’t want to bring you down, but I don’t know that you’ll ever do that again.”
Jennings was the 2019-2020 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for California coming out of high school and was the No. 2 ranked player in Extra Inning Softball’s Elite 100. But despite her resume and recent play that has taken the college softball world by storm, Jennings isn’t getting ahead of herself.
“I kind of just take deep breaths and take it one game at a time,” Jennings said Wednesday. “Playing travel ball games, you’re used to playing six games in a row, but college softball is a lot different. It's one game at a time, one pitch at a time so I just stay true to myself and see what happens throughout the next pitch.”
Oklahoma has a history of having high-powered offenses that hit home runs consistently. Former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain holds the NCAA record for career home runs with 95. Not only does OU’s offense make it difficult for opposing teams to keep up with its scoring pace, but it also sharpens the Sooners’ pitchers in practice.
Redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez, who started two games last weekend, has competed against the Sooners’ powerful offense many times and she’s had her fair share of ups and downs while doing so. The Sooners’ star pitcher also had the offense to thank for live reps during the offseason and preseason after dealing with a bicep injury for several months.
“My first year at Oklahoma, I started in a scrimmage and I gave up seven runs in the first inning,” Juarez said Wednesday. “That was that moment of ‘man, this offense is pretty good, really good actually.’"
“When I came back (from injury) and faced our hitters, it felt good to face them and know that I’m facing one of the best offensive teams in the country. To face that and face that kind of competition put me at ease.”
