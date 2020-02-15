OU softball: Sooners lose first game of season to Long Beach State

Oklahoma (7-1) fell to Long Beach State, (4-4) on Saturday afternoon,5-4, in their first game of the day in Tucson, Arizona, for their first loss of the season.
The Sooners got down 1-0 early on a home run from Long Beach State freshman Sara Olsen.
The deficit didn’t last, though, as sophomore Grace Lyons blasted a three-run homer to put Oklahoma on top, 3-1, in the top of the fifth. The Sooners added to their lead in the top of the seventh, as Eliyah Flores hit an RBI double to left center to score Lynnsie Elam.
Going 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸-𝘁𝗼-𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸.Second straight game with a homer for @grace_lyons5! pic.twitter.com/tDMMTGuBWM— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 15, 2020
Long Beach State wasn’t done, though, as they scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure the walk-off win.
The Sooners were only one out away from a win, but Olsen scored her second run of the day when Oklahoma senior pitcher Shannon Saile walked junior Naomi Hernandez. With the bases loaded trailing 3-2, junior Kyra Snyder tied the game on a fielding error. The final blow came when junior Alyssa Gonzalez doubled to right center, scoring two runs and giving Long Beach State the walk-off win.
Oklahoma has another tough game ahead of them, as they face No. 4 Arizona at 5:30 p.m.
