OU softball: Sooners land infielder Jana Johns from South Carolina

Infielder Jana Johns has transferred to OU, head coach Patty Gasso announced Friday.
Welcome 🏠, @JohnsJana!#Sooners announce addition of transfer infielder Jana Johns. #ChampionshipMindset » https://t.co/yQqfLiIVZ5 pic.twitter.com/CAjfdRT83p— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 5, 2020
Johns played three seasons at South Carolina, but will join the Sooners as a junior, due to the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic that cut the 2020 season short.
Johns started every game of her career at third base and hit 25 home runs while batting .301 over three seasons. She was selected to the All-SEC Second Team as a sophomore and held a .978 fielding percentage as a freshman, the single-season record for Gamecock third basemen.
Johns is the second Southeastern Conference infielder to transfer to OU in the last two seasons, joining junior Taylon Snow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.