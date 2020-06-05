You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners land infielder Jana Johns from South Carolina

Patty Gasso

Head coach Patty Gasso claps during the game against Wichita State on Mar. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Infielder Jana Johns has transferred to OU, head coach Patty Gasso announced Friday.

Johns played three seasons at South Carolina, but will join the Sooners as a junior, due to the NCAA allowing an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic that cut the 2020 season short.

Johns started every game of her career at third base and hit 25 home runs while batting .301 over three seasons. She was selected to the All-SEC Second Team as a sophomore and held a .978 fielding percentage as a freshman, the single-season record for Gamecock third basemen. 

Johns is the second Southeastern Conference infielder to transfer to OU in the last two seasons, joining junior Taylon Snow.

