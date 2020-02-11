OU softball: Sooners jump to No. 2 in National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll

Oklahoma jumped to No. 2 in the weekly National Fastpitch Coaches Association Poll, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
#NCAASoftball @NFCAorg Coaches Poll 🥎 📅 February 11, 20201️⃣ @UWSoftball2️⃣ @OU_Softball3️⃣ @UCLASoftball4️⃣ @ArizonaSoftball5️⃣ @FSU_Softball 6️⃣-2️⃣5️⃣: https://t.co/wNCMxm5xoY pic.twitter.com/K3BlYepN9S— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) February 11, 2020
The Sooners capped off opening weekend with a 4-0 record in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico, with wins over Nevada, Long Beach State, George Washington and BYU.
Senior pitcher Shannon Saile and freshman Kinzie Hansen started the season hot, as Saile finished the weekend with two wins and 24 strikeouts, whereas Hansen hit .533 with eight hits total and eight RBI.
The Sooners continue their season in the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona Feb. 14-16 where they are scheduled to play five games, including against No. 4 ranked Arizona.
