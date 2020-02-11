You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners jump to No. 2 in National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll

Saile

Then-junior right handed pitcher Shannon Saile pitches the ball in the game against Northwestern May 25, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma jumped to No. 2 in the weekly National Fastpitch Coaches Association Poll, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The Sooners capped off opening weekend with a 4-0 record in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico, with wins over Nevada, Long Beach State, George Washington and BYU. 

Senior pitcher Shannon Saile and freshman Kinzie Hansen started the season hot, as Saile finished the weekend with two wins and 24 strikeouts, whereas Hansen hit .533 with eight hits total and eight RBI.

The Sooners continue their season in the Hillenbrand Invitational in Tucson, Arizona Feb. 14-16 where they are scheduled to play five games, including against No. 4 ranked Arizona. 

