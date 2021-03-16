You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named Big 12 Player of the Week

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo was honored as Big 12 Player of the Week for her performance over the past week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Alo claimed the honor after going 7-for-17 at the plate with a .412 batting average, six home runs and 10 RBIs. She hit at least one home run in each of the five games the Sooners played this past week.

Alo’s impressive week also extended her hit streak to 36 games dating back to last season. On the year, Alo is batting .547 with three doubles, 49 RBIs and an NCAA-leading 19 home runs.

Alo and Oklahoma will look to continue a dominant start to the season at 6 p.m. CT Friday, March 19 against Team Mexico at Marita Hynes Field in Norman. 

