OU softball: Sooners' Jocelyn Alo named Big 12 Player of the Week

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo was honored as Big 12 Player of the Week for her performance over the past week, the conference announced Tuesday.
The 🔢 do the talking. @78jocelyn_alo is your @Big12Conference 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤. » https://t.co/27uvxNhO05#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/QxFAnddM2w— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 16, 2021
Alo claimed the honor after going 7-for-17 at the plate with a .412 batting average, six home runs and 10 RBIs. She hit at least one home run in each of the five games the Sooners played this past week.
Alo’s impressive week also extended her hit streak to 36 games dating back to last season. On the year, Alo is batting .547 with three doubles, 49 RBIs and an NCAA-leading 19 home runs.
Alo and Oklahoma will look to continue a dominant start to the season at 6 p.m. CT Friday, March 19 against Team Mexico at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.
