OU softball: Sooners hammer program-record 28 hits in 33-4 run-rule win over New Mexico

No. 2/3 Oklahoma (10-0) run-ruled New Mexico (1-8), 33-4, in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.
The Lobos got on the board first, with senior shortstop Cameryn O’Grady hammering a home run to right field to lead off the game and make the score 1-0.
The Sooners responded in the bottom half of the first, leading off the inning with a walk by freshman utility Jayda Coleman. Senior outfielder Joceyln Alo then singled to center field to put runners at first and third. That was all freshman infielder Tiare Jennings needed, as she promptly laced a home run to center field to put OU up, 3-1.
B1 | 𝐓𝐢𝐚 made sure we weren't trailing for long 💣@_tiarejennings goes yard and the #Sooners are up 3-1!📺 @SoonerSportsTV pic.twitter.com/NL3InbSWLO— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 27, 2021
The offense for the Sooners would go on to have one of its more dominant performances of the season, recording a program record 28 hits as well as three home runs. Redshirt senior utility Nicole Mendes led the team with four hits, followed by senior infielder Taylon Snow, junior utility Grace Green and sophomore outfielder Rylie Boone with three each.
Senior utility Jocelyn Alo also hammered in her second grand slam of the season in the bottom of the second inning. Senior outfielder Jana Johns, who also homered in the contest, tied Alo and Green for the team lead with four RBIs.
🔥 𝐎𝐧. 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞. 🔥 @78jocelyn_alo launches the 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐦, her second of the season! 🤙OU 14, UNM 1 pic.twitter.com/8PZCS6f8Xi— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 27, 2021
Freshman Nicole May got the start in the circle for Oklahoma, going three innings and striking out five while only allowing three hits. She was relieved by sophomore pitcher Macy Mcadoo, who pitched one-third of the fourth inning. Sophomore Alanna Thiede finished the game, pitching in one-and-two-third innings and recording two strikeouts.
Oklahoma will look for its second win of the day and fourth of the weekend when it takes on GCU later Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. CT.
