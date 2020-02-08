OU softball: Sooners get hot late to beat BYU, 3-1

Oklahoma (4-0) defeated BYU (2-2), 3-1, in the second game of their Saturday night double header to finish out the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The Sooners rode the hot hands of their two senior pitchers, who combined for eleven strikeouts and just one hit.
Right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile destroyed BYU from the circle, recording eight strikeouts and giving up one hit in five innings and zero runs.
At the top of the sixth inning, with the game tied 0-0, left handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez made her first appearance of the season, and ended the game with three strikeouts.
𝙂 𝙞𝙨 𝙗𝙖𝙖𝙖𝙘𝙠🎥 @FloSoftball ($) https://t.co/eKIEAdwj6E pic.twitter.com/3n6bZZkePM— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) February 9, 2020
The bats came alive for the Sooners in the bottom of the sixth, as sophomore Grace Lyons brought in sophomore Kinsey Koeltzow to put the Sooners in front, 1-0. The Sooners weren’t done, though, as freshman Alycia Flores brought sophomore Grace Green home. Junior Eliyah Flores then singled to right field to bring Lyons home, putting the Sooners on top, 3-0.
BYU made a run at a comeback in the top of the seventh, but that run fell short, as the Sooners went on to win, 3-1.
The Sooners will play in the Hillenbrand Invitational this weekend, as they travel to Tucson, Arizona to take on Bryant University on Friday, February 14th at 12:30 p.m. CT.
