OU softball: Sooners finish weekend with 4 wins, find consistency in pitching staff

Junior Lynnsie Elam watched her teammates flood out of the third base dugout and swarm her after she hit a walk-off single to propel the Sooners to a 3-2 victory over Missouri State Saturday.
But what proved to be important for the Sooners all weekend was the pitching staff achieving the standard that OU is used to putting in the circle.
Oklahoma picked up wins over Mercer, Utah, Murray State and Missouri State over the weekend over the weekend a slate of games to the naked eye that doesn’t stand much importance. But the way they won these games showed a sign of hope for a team full of fresh faces and injured veterans.
The pitching staff for the Sooners showed their first full weekend of consistency — and with senior All-American Gisele “G” Juarez sidelined — and showed they may have the potential to rebound from their early struggles.
The Sooners gave up just three runs Saturday against Murray State and Missouri State behind redshirt-freshman Brooke Vestal and freshman Olivia Rains.
“Today felt really exciting,” coach Patty Gasso said. “Brooke Vestal really set a wonderful tone and we've been waiting for some consistency throughout and she really threw well and I think that fed right into Olivia Rains.”
Vestal pitched the full seven innings against Murray State, and gave up just three hits and set her career-high eight strikeouts. Rains gave up two runs in the first inning, but settled in after and threw four scoreless against Missouri State.
Gasso has shown her frustration with the pitching staff giving up walks, but this weekend the Sooners’ staff gave up just four combined across four games.
“Minimize based on balls and keep the ball in the park,” Gasso said. “If you do that we will win.”
This year’s team has looked different than previous years, both in personnel and results. They’ve lost games to unranked North Texas and Long Beach State, and just a year removed from a 41-game win streak, due in large part to Juarez’s All-American season.
In Juarez’s absence, senior Shannon Saile has inserted herself as the No. 1 pitcher in the Sooners’ rotation. Saile pitched five innings against No. 25 Utah and gave up two runs on five hits, but Gasso said that those runs were the defense’s fault.
“I like having the ball,” Saile said. “So that's what they need me to do in that moment. I'll do the best I can with every pitch I get. And I think the setbacks are good learning tools. It's better to learn it now than later in the season and postseason.”
Saile went from being the No. 3 pitcher behind Juarez and former Sooner Mariah Lopez — who transferred to Arizona — to being the go-to arm in big games or when a hold is needed out of the bullpen.
Saile leads the Big 12 in appearances made and ranks fourth in starts, but also leads the conference in saves. The ability to be leaned on in either role has been a huge factor to keeping runs off the board.
“She has a fire in her that not everybody has,” Elam said on Friday. “It's really cool to be able to be on the field with her not only on the field, but back there with her each and every pitch.”
With no clear timetable on Juarez’s return — and the Sooners have just 13 days until their Big 12 opener against No. 3 Texas — Saile and the pitching staff can build on this weekend's performance.
“Shannon right now just has the confidence and control that allows her to do the things she wants to do,” Gasso said.
Oklahoma’s staff will look to continue its recent play against New Mexico State at 3 p.m. on March 13 in Norman.
