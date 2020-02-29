You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners fall to North Texas, 4-3

Grace Lyons, Jocelyn Alo and Kinzie Hansen

Sophomore infielder Grace Lyons, Junior utility Jocelyn Alo and Freshman catcher Kinzie Hansen celebrate after scoring during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

No. 5 Oklahoma (13-4) lost to North Texas (15-3), 4-3, Saturday in the third game of the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman.

Despite the Sooners collecting eight total hits, they scored just three runs and left the bases loaded in back-to-back innings in the second and third. 

Freshman Olivia Rains was called to start but struggled early and gave up three runs on five hits across three innings of work. Senior Shannon Saile came in relief and gave up just one run on three hits across three innings herself. 

The Sooners play game four of the weekend and the second of the day at 5:30 p.m.

